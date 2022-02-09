Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,793 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.74% of Rapid7 worth $47,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 124,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 451.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,277.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPD stock opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $162.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

