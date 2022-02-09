Axa S.A. Buys 15,958 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.19% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $42,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after acquiring an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,970,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

