Axa S.A. Grows Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.45% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $34,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.79 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,102 shares of company stock worth $8,081,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

