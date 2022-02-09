Axa S.A. Has $51.50 Million Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 1.72% of Ameresco worth $51,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ameresco by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

