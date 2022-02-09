Axa S.A. Has $56.34 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $56,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

