Axa S.A. Sells 342,362 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,362 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Invitation Homes worth $36,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.