AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.55.

AZEK stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67. AZEK has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 951,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,085 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 303,998 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 36,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

