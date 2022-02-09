BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.71) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.11) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.51) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.87) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.06) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 633.17 ($8.56).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON BA opened at GBX 585.60 ($7.92) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 563.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 565.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The firm has a market cap of £18.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.47).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.