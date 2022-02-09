Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $162.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.26. Baidu has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after buying an additional 167,792 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Baidu by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after buying an additional 728,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

