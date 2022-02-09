Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.31.
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $162.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.26. Baidu has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.