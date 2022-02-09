Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 66,210 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Michael C. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 122,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

