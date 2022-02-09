Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $9.73

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.30. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 130,312 shares traded.
BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.