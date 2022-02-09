Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $9.73

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.30. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 130,312 shares traded.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

