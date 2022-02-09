Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 458,222 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $37,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $7,485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after buying an additional 182,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 63.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 173,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,104,000 after buying an additional 171,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

NYSE:JBGS opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.