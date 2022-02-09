Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,188,716 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,006,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after acquiring an additional 379,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after acquiring an additional 265,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

