Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,398,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,485,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lucid Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $21,328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $376,570,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 37.00.

Lucid Group stock opened at 27.43 on Wednesday. Lucid Group Inc has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 64.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of 32.24.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

