Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $39.28 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 553,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,280,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,554,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 171.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Insights upped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

