Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 967.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 178,526 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

