Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 632.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,956 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of XPO Logistics worth $48,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

