Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $6.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.98) to €5.40 ($6.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,370,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 953,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

