Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 3,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.