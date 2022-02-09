Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 3,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (BBAJF)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.