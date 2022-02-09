Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.35

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32.
Bank of Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Communications (BCMXY)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.