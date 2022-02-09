BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 218,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2,571.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,740,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

