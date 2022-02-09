Barclays Boosts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $85.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

CTSH opened at $89.17 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after buying an additional 386,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

