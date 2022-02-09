Barclays Increases Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 3,660

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 3,660 ($49.49) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($57.20) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.80) to GBX 4,360 ($58.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.25) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.80).
BWY stock opened at GBX 2,955 ($39.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,107.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,240.09. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
