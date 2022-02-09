Barclays Increases Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 3,660

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 3,660 ($49.49) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($57.20) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.80) to GBX 4,360 ($58.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.25) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.80).

Get Bellway alerts:

BWY stock opened at GBX 2,955 ($39.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,107.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,240.09. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,706 ($36.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.79). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.75) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($144,179.22).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.