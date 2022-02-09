Barclays Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $91.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a PE ratio of -57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 277,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

