Barclays PLC Acquires 32,816 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAOI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,727,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,677,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 94,649 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 304,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 80,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 643,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of AAOI opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

