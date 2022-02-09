Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Liquidity Services worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liquidity Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research started coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

