Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $505.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

