Barclays PLC Purchases 12,250 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.40.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

BV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.