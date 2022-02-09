Barclays PLC Purchases 5,596 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 76.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,295,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,113 shares of company stock worth $933,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $598.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

