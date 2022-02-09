Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

