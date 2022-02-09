Barclays PLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.38 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

