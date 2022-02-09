Barclays Raises Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 320

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 305 ($4.12) to GBX 320 ($4.33) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.39) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.65) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.91).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.