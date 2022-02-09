Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.41) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 196.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.84) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.84) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.33 ($3.71).

TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 134.70 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 123.42 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.34.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

