Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.41) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 196.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.84) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.84) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.33 ($3.71).

TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 134.70 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 123.42 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.34.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.