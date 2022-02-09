Barclays Trims Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price to $31.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.81% from the company’s previous close.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $48.29.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 696,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 451,949 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

