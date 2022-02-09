Barclays Trims Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price to $50.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $64.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,745,423. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

