Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.66. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 107,797 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 207,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $585,045.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 210,963 shares of company stock valued at $593,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 84,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

