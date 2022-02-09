Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Critical Survey

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 16.57% 6.42% 4.41% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and Theta Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $12.60 billion 2.80 $2.32 billion $1.12 17.70 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Barrick Gold and Theta Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 3 6 1 2.64 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barrick Gold presently has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.27%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

