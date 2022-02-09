Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON BSE opened at GBX 17.14 ($0.23) on Monday. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.91 million and a PE ratio of 24.49.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

