Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €64.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €64.00 ($73.56) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($97.70) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($131.03) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($97.70) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($89.66) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.07 ($94.33).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €68.20 ($78.39) on Monday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.06 ($65.59) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($83.77). The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.