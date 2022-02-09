Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BVNRY. Cowen downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

