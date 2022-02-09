Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BVNRY. Cowen downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.
