Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.05

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.05 and last traded at $89.02, with a volume of 11884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.91.

Get Baxter International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,037,000 after buying an additional 450,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Baxter International by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 294,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.