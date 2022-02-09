Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.00.

BTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.93. 4,246,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,148. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$5.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.46.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.