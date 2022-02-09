Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

NYSE BDX opened at $276.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $276.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.97 and a 200-day moving average of $250.67.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,984 shares of company stock worth $2,641,931. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

