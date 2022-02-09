Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.70) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.71) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.67. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 36.27 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.14.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,910.26).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

