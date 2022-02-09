Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires 5,355 Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 1.18% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.51.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

