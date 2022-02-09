Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires New Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,178,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,650,000 after buying an additional 290,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

