Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires New Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,178,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,650,000 after buying an additional 290,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FLR opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.