Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 361 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

