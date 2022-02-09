Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,250,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297,377 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,077,000 after buying an additional 1,397,727 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

