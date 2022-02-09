Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $201.33 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

