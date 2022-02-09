Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.23. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,665 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGRY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 1,391.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.